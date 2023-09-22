From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Federal prosecutors on Friday accused New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, of accepting bribes in return for the senator’s influence. A search of Menedez’s home in June 2022 yielded about $500,000 in cash, “a lot of gold,” and a Mercedes-Benz, officials said.

This is the second time Menendez is facing criminal bribery charges in a decade. Previously, he fought off similar charges related to bribery and fraud.

At a news conference, Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said that the couple accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars, in exchange for Bob Menendez to use “his power and influence to protect and to enrich” businessmen Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes, and to benefit the Egyptian government.

Menendez has been serving as a senator since 2006. He is up for reelection next year and is facing at least one primary challenge. Christine Serrano Glassner, a Republican with ties to former President Donald Trump, has declared her campaign this week.

Bob Menendez is possibly the first sitting senator in U.S. history to be indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations, according to the Senate Historical Office.

The senator, in a statement, said he “will not be distracted by baseless allegations,” and said prosecutors “have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office.”

“Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists,” he said. “On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met.”