A new report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller has found possible statewide inconsistency when it comes to following updates to the Attorney General’s Internal Affairs Policies and Procedures. The policies outline what happens during a police misconduct investigation.

The report has found that only five out of 100 randomly selected departments throughout the state are in full compliance: Hoboken, Neptune, Oceanport, Monroe Township in Gloucester County, and Spring Lake.

Hoboken was the only department in North Jersey and Monroe Township was the only department in South Jersey to follow the updated directives. The remaining departments are in Central Jersey.

“When you see something that’s widespread, especially with a law that’s easily complied with, it does raise a lot of concerns,” said Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh.

The review found that 20 departments were compliant with the basic requirement of providing the standardized form in all 11 required languages. This includes Bedminster, Collingswood, and Howell. But those departments along with 13 others still failed to follow the mandates.

“Our survey of 100 municipal police departments’ websites show that there is a lot of work to be done to comply with the law,” Walsh added. “The good news is that it’s easy to come into compliance.”

The Attorney General issued significant updates to the procedures and policies in 2019 that required departments to use a standardized form for police complaints and provide an information sheet describing the internal affairs process.

The form and information sheet must be made available in multiple languages on their websites and in their buildings. In 2020, a separate directive established the 11 languages the form must be available in.

At the bare minimum, departments could have provided a link to the Attorney General’s standardized complaint form. The review found that 80% of departments didn’t even do that.

“The department’s website is in effect the front door, and the public needs to feel that that door is open if they want to file a complaint,” said Walsh.