The progress made

In the decade since the county has been on patrol, crime in Camden is at its lowest level in five decades, though, like the rest of New Jersey, auto thefts have seen a recent uptick.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said the department’s success “isn’t by accident,”

“We’re seeing a reduction in crime because our police force is one that represents our community,” he said.

The mayor also noted that the department is more reflective of the city’s majority Black and brown community, including at the top of the agency. Gabe Rodriguez is the department’s first Latino police chief. Janelle Simpson is the first Latina and first woman in city history to serve as deputy police chief. Both Rodriguez and Simpson are Camden natives.

Officials said the department is held as a national model for police reform. This was especially true in the summer of 2020, when George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police offer while being arrested.

But some residents have pushed back against that narrative.

In 2020, the Camden, We Choose Coalition told reporters at a press conference “don’t believe the hype,” adding Camden’s former police department was dismantled based on budget and not community need.

Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli countered that “it’s not hype” and that the crime numbers speak for themselves.

“More important than the numbers, the residents speak for it,” he said. “When you talk to the residents of the city today, they mark the difference. They know we’re not perfect yet, but they have seen a very distinct difference and now trust this department.”

One of those residents who supported the change is Tameeka Mason, a North Camden resident who recalled her neighborhood being “a very, very challenging place to live” prior to the start of the county police department.

“Kids weren’t able to play outside and families weren’t able to do their engaging out in the community either, she said, adding there was a distrust with the city police department.

Mason said she was at a point where she thought a change was needed and she wanted to be part of it. She adds that tangible change has taken place.

“We definitely have more trust in the community,” she said. “There’s definitely more partnerships with the police department as well.”