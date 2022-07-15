From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Janelle Simpson had always wanted to be an officer since she was a kid.

“My mother got me interested in law enforcement at a really young age,” she said. “Then in high school, I filled out the application my senior year to be an officer.”

Now, she has shattered another glass ceiling in her career as the first woman and first Latina to hold the rank of deputy chief of police in Camden’s history. Simpson said she is proud that she has gone through the ranks and is excited about her promotion from captain. She’s also the first Latina to hold that rank in city history, as well.

“It feels like it’s my duty to represent all the females and the Latin females in the community and in the city where I was born and raised in a positive way,” she said.