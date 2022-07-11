Nonprofits receive $17.5 million to fight hunger and boost New Jersey restaurants

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Thirty nonprofit groups in New Jersey are expected to receive grants totaling $17.5 million to support the state’s restaurant industry while battling hunger at the same time.

The state Economic Development Authority announced plans to award the grantees Friday. It’s the third phase of its Sustain & Serve NJ program. The goal is to help local restaurants that have struggled due to the pandemic and residents who are fighting hunger. The program has received wide praise by participants.

“It’s been what I call a win-win-win program,” said Joyce Campbell, executive director of the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), an organization that has participated in the program since it was launched. “The restaurants win by having funding to help them stay in business…It’s a win for the organizations [and] people who need to be fed.”

Campbell said while they work with several local restaurants in the area, Mexican Mariachi Grill has been on board from the beginning.

“They have been extremely gracious and grateful,” she adds. “I know for sure they have told us that this program…has helped them to maintain and keep their business open.”