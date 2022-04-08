Food pantries in N.J. ‘don’t expect the demand to slow down’

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

For the fifth time, nonprofits Trenton Area Soup Kitchen and Rise are collaborating for a drive-thru food distribution event. The organizations expect to see continued high demand for food assistance, with distribution levels higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“I don’t expect the demand to slow down anytime soon,” said Joyce Campbell, executive director of TASK. She adds that the organizations plan to give out about 100,000 pounds of groceries to roughly 1,3000 households in Mercer County.

“That’s typically what we’ve done in our previous distributions … that’s what we’ve ordered for, and it seems to be able to meet the need after about five hours of distributing food,” she said.

The event will take place Saturday, April 9, in the parking lot of Modway on Wyckoff Mills Road in East Windsor. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m.