Making ends meet can still be difficult, even for people with jobs.

William Raymond, of Hightstown, works as a union carpenter in New York City.

“I work 40 hours a week and I still can’t make it,” he said.

Raymond said his paycheck is “not too much” as a second-year apprentice, adding that it’s not enough to cover rent, car insurance, utility bills, and food. This is the second time he has visited a food pantry.

“I try to only use it as needed,” he said.

Food banks and pantries have seen a significant rise in demand for their services since the start of the pandemic. TASK, which serves all of Mercer County, has seen a 300% increase in people using its services, according to Michelle Wexler, the organization’s development and marketing director.

“The effects of the pandemic are far from over for the folks that we serve,” she said, adding that collaborations like the one with Rise are necessary to serve everyone.

The bill creating the Office of Food Insecurity Advocate would be a game-changer in a state where an estimated 1 million people are food insecure, one-third of them children, said Koppel.

Under the bill, the advocate would create campaigns to increase enrollment in food insecurity programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and coordinate outreach and communication with food banks and pantries. The advocate would also encourage the reduction of waste and the distribution of fresh produce and proteins at food banks, and create a 24-hour toll-free hunger hotline to help improve access to information about available programs.

It is not clear whether Gov. Phil Murphy will sign the bill; his office generally does not comment on pending legislation before he signs.

Should Murphy give his approval, Koppel said she hopes the advocate would address issues that go beyond food, including the equipment needed for distribution.

“We had to put lifts on the back of the truck so that volunteers wouldn’t hurt themselves, like breaking their backs … That’s thousands of dollars,” she explained. “There’s not really any funding in the budget for a pantry that’s outside of the food banks right now to support that.”

Wexler said it’s important to have someone focusing on the issue at the highest levels of state government, attempting to address the root causes of food insecurity.

“The need is increasing and it’s there and it’s real,” she said.