Delaware’s state auditor pledged Monday to find out the cause of severe and sudden financial issues that recently surfaced at the Appoquinimink School District.

“The bottom line was they ended up short of money, so that’s a real problem,’’ Auditor Lydia York told WHYY News. “We’re not in the habit of something clanging this loudly in one of our school districts. We can’t ignore that.”

York spoke shortly after a bipartisan group of state lawmakers urged her in writing to conduct a full financial audit of the fast-growing district in the Middletown area of southern New Castle County.

Last week, the school board in the district known as “Appo” approved a 10% property tax increase without going to voters to approve a referendum. That unusual action followed the sudden resignation of finance director Eric Loftus and the district’s revelation of a “major accounting error that has placed the district in unexpected financial jeopardy,’’ the area’s seven state lawmakers, including veterans Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Rep. Kevin Hensley, wrote.

“Given the size and continued growth of the Appoquinimink School District, and the substantial public resources it administers, this situation warrants urgent, independent scrutiny,’’ the lawmakers wrote.

The district had reported that it did not have the necessary reserves on June 30, the end of fiscal 2025, to comply with a state regulation to have enough money in reserves to cover two bi-weekly payroll periods. The district reported a $3 million cash balance on June 30, but under the state rule, it needed $4.2 million.

Appoquinimk has more than 13,000 students, the second-most of Delaware’s 19 individual school districts.

The district’s superintendent, Matthew Burrows, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by WHYY News.