The Public Education Funding Commission recently voted on a set of recommendations to change Delaware’s school funding formula, but big questions loom over what a new funding formula will look like and how much additional money, if any, state lawmakers are prepared to invest in the education system.

Commissioners approved moving from a unit-based system to a hybrid model where funding would be weighted with additional money for students with higher needs using a block grant approach. The commission also recommended a three-to-five-year implementation plan, which considers additional revenue to support it. It would include a “hold harmless” caveat so no district would lose funding.

Some education advocates say they’re disappointed it took nine months for the commission to come up with a framework. The earliest implementation funding could be added would be in the fiscal year 2027 budget.

“We’re making it complicated because we’re afraid there’s going to be winners and losers,” Christina School Board member Monica Moriak said. “Well, we already have winners and losers. Question is, do we agree that those who are losing, the children not learning, are the ones we want to keep losing?”

Nearly five years after the state settled a lawsuit over inequities in Delaware’s public education system, it continues to fail students. Delaware ranks 45 out of all 50 states, according to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a charitable foundation. The 2024 results on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, shows 75% of fourth graders in the state are below proficient in reading and 82% of eighth graders can’t do math at grade level.

Gov. Matt Meyer declared a “literacy emergency” earlier this year and state lawmakers have included $8 million for an emergency literacy fund in the fiscal year 2026 budget.

Civil rights groups sued the state in 2018, alleging the state was underfunding schools with higher populations of low-income students, English language learners and students with disabilities. They settled in 2020, with the promise of adding significantly more money into the system.

A report by the American Institutes for Research assessing the state’s education system as part of the settlement found Delaware was underfunding underserved students by $600 million to $1 billion.