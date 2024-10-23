Public Education Funding Commission

The 31-member commission includes lawmakers, executive branch officials, teachers, principals, school administrators and community advocates. It’s met twice so far.

It was created by state lawmakers earlier this year with a mandate to make its first recommendations on public education funding by October 2025. But after pushback by commissioners, state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, who also chairs the Senate Education Committee, indicated she would rewrite the resolution to give the group more time if needed. A new resolution reauthorizing its existence must pass again next year.

“I’m putting in July 2026 for final recommendations, in case we don’t have everything figured out by October 2025 with the hope that we are ready with final recommendations by 2025,” she said.

Submitting its first recommendations by October 2025 would mean they could be funded in the fiscal year 2027 budget. Pushing to July 2026 would delay possible funding until the FY 2028 budget.

Taylor Hawk, a commissioner and president of the Delaware State Education Association, disputes Bensing’s view of the commission. She said it has been given a huge task and is acting with urgency.

“I know that the people around the table are really committed to moving as quickly as possible,” she said. “Because we really are in an unprecedented situation of vast staffing shortages and there’s a real necessity to make sure that we’re providing the resources that schools and districts need.”

‘Remodel or rebuild’

Delaware’s funding formula dates back to the 1940s. It’s unit-based, which means instead of a set amount per pupil, there’s a yearly count of students where the number of children in each building is converted into units. Some want to change the formula to per-pupil based, where the money follows the student.

Bensing said the unit-based formula lacks transparency and only school administrators — such as chief financial officers — like and understand it.

“It blocks out parents. It blocks out advocates,” he said. “It blocks out just the core question of how many taxpayer dollars are going to each individual student in each individual school district.”

Tammy Croce, one of the commissioners and executive director of the Delaware Association of School Administrators, did not respond to a request for an interview.

Mike Griffith, a senior researcher with the Learning Policy Institute, a nonpartisan education policy think tank, is helping guide the commission through the decision-making process. He told the group at the September meeting it needed to decide in November whether to “remodel or rebuild” to keep on the schedule prescribed in the resolution.

“I don’t want to go too far with the housing analogy, but … do you just want to put fresh paint, fix the roof,” Griffith said. “Do you want to do some basic changes to the current model? Do you want to do some moderate, larger changes? Or do you want to make some major changes?”

Bensing said he was once neutral on whether the unit funding system could be more equitable, but not anymore.

“All these people who are talking about ‘We want to see where the dollars are spent and how many dollars are spent on XYZ,’ they need to get in line to back a system that is per-pupil funded because the unit system is always going to hide and obscure how much our state is spending on each of our districts,” he said. “I don’t know how you can reconcile that we want transparency and accountability by continuing with the unit funding system.”