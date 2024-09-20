From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A newly released audit from Delaware Auditor Lydia York shows that at least six current and former state lawmakers were potentially double-dipping. That is they earned taxpayer money working two taxpayer-funded jobs at state or local government entities at the same time between FY 2020 through 2022. It’s the first report issued on compliance with the law since 2017.

But some of the employers and lawmakers are pushing back, including the University of Delaware, which said it does not have to comply with the 1986 state law that requires employers using taxpayer dollars for payroll to ensure officials are not paid for two jobs at one time. The school did not respond to questions about what other state laws it’s exempt from following and why taxpayers should not have insight into how the school spends their money.

The investigators reviewed 22 state employees, including former legislators, court employees and three people who have held top jobs in Gov. John Carney’s administration, such as Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. Fifteen of the 22 worked for UD.

The report published Tuesday again raised the issue of whether UD is a quasi-private entity or a government agency subject to oversight and required to be transparent about how it spends taxpayer money. State lawmakers gave the school $143 million from the general fund for the 2024–25 fiscal year.

York said this is the most complete audit ever done on compliance to this law.

“The report as it’s issued, is also the most comprehensive report on this topic that this office has ever issued,” she said. “We hope that what we’ll find in [the] future is that employers will have the proper procedures and policies in place so that we can determine definitively that folks are not being paid for coincident time.”