This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware’s topsy-turvy race for governor keeps careening down uncharted paths.

Consider all that’s happened, just in the last week.

The focal point isn’t views on education policy, criminal justice reform, tax plans or other issues that traditionally dominate races for state government’s highest post.

Instead, it’s the campaign finance scandal of Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, the favorite of the state Democratic party and Gov. John Carney to succeed him.

With less than six weeks remaining until the Sept. 10 Democratic primary election, Hall-Long is reeling from a state Department of Elections report that found she repeatedly broke state laws when filing campaign finance reports over several years.

The report led two top aides to bolt from her campaign, her primary foes to call for a federal investigation or independent counsel and two fellow Democrats in the state House to take the rare, if not unprecedented, step of publicly demanding that she withdraw from the race against New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former state environmental chief Collin O’Mara.

The blockbuster 16-page report, released late Thursday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from WHYY News, said Hall-Long violated the Delaware code from 2016 through 2022 by not disclosing $298,000 in payments to her husband and longtime campaign treasurer Dana Long, and by failing to record those advances to the campaign and payments the couple made on 16 different credits as loans.

The report also concluded that Dana Long had been paid $33,000 more than the couple reported loaning the campaign — a finding that stands in sharp contrast to Hall-Long’s contention that she had loaned her campaigns $101,000 more than she had been repaid.