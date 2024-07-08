Millions in Delaware opioid relief dollars at risk of ‘fraud, waste, abuse’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware prosecutors are investigating how nonprofit Code Purple Kent County spent $290,000 from the state’s opioid settlement windfall, spurring Attorney General Kathy Jennings to call for an immediate halt to grants from the multimillion dollar fund aimed at reducing overdose deaths from prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.

Jennings is co-chair with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long of the 15-member committee that since last year has allocated $14.4 million to dozens of agencies that presented plans to help remediate Delaware’s opioid epidemic.

But Jennings told WHYY News she has long been frustrated by “inadequate guardrails’’ around how the money is awarded, often with little scrutiny, and said no more grants should get approved until at least this fall. That’s when a state consultant is expected to present a strategic plan to guide spending in a process Jennings says “is rife with potential for fraud, waste and abuse.”

The money is monumental and the stakes exceedingly high in Delaware, which has one of the nation’s highest overdose death rates.

The state plans to spend about $250 million over the next 20 years to help keep people alive and guide them into treatment and recovery. The money comes from legal settlements with prescription drug makers, distributors and pharmacies accused of fueling the national crisis.

Jennings said her longstanding concerns, detailed in a letter to Hall-Long and other panel members on June 28, have only intensified since she received a scathing letter and preliminary report last month from state Auditor Lydia York about Code Purple Kent County’s use of grant money.

York’s letter to Jennings, and a similar one to Hall-Long informed them that the auditor’s office “encountered significant challenges in establishing trust regarding the accuracy and authenticity of the documents’’ that Code Purple provided her office. “Our preliminary analysis suggests potential waste, fraud, and abuse of state resources, including indications of fraudulent grant submissions.”

After receiving York’s letter on June 12, Jennings told WHYY News she referred the matter to her office’s white collar crime unit, and directed her civil division to see if the state could “claw back”’ the $290,000 Code Purple Kent County has received. An additional $280,000 approved for the agency has been frozen since December.

Officials at Code Purple Kent County did not respond to numerous requests from WHYY News for comment on the pending investigation and the auditor’s letter.