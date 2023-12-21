‘You set your spouse up for treasurer, that itself is questionable’

Bethany Hall and Dana Armon Long began dating when she was a freshman at Indian River High in Dagsboro, where he was a senior who played end on the football team. She played field hockey and earned a spot on the National Honor Society by the time she graduated in 1981, three years after him.

Hall went off to nursing school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and Long joined the U.S. Navy. Their paths led the couple to Virginia, where he worked as a Navy data systems technician and she obtained her doctorate in nursing.

They married in 1987, and returned to Delaware in the early 1990s, when he left the military and she began teaching at the University of Delaware, where she is still a nursing professor.

Over the next decade, Dana Long’s Facebook page says, he worked as a senior network analyst for I-Net Inc., supervisor for the Avon Products cosmetics company, and as a computer technician for accounting firm Ernst & Young.

The couple had a son and settled into a comfortable lifestyle, paying $342,000 in 1998 for a sprawling, five-bedroom home at Back Creek, a new golf course community north of Middletown.

But Hall-Long, a descendant of Delaware’s 15th governor, David Hall, had a hankering for politics herself. In 2000, she ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat, with her husband serving as her volunteer treasurer.

He continued keeping the books as she followed that loss by winning eight consecutive elections — serving six years in the House, eight in the Senate, and the last eight as lieutenant governor. As treasurer he oversaw the receipt, spending, and documentation of more than $2 million she raised during her campaigns.

Hoff, the Delaware State University professor, said the seeds of the spotlight now on the couple as Hall-Long seeks state government’s highest elective post were sown during her first campaign.

“You set your spouse up for treasurer, that itself is questionable,’’ Hoff said. “At some point, it should have been done with the consulting of an attorney to make sure that everything’s on the up and up.”

‘We got you, brother. Your license plate, your face, and everything’

While Long racked up victories in three House and two Senate races, her husband remained out of the public eye.

That all changed in 2014, in the dark of the night one week before Election Day.

Hall-Long faced a stiff challenge that year in her heavily Democratic district from Republican John Marino, a retired New York City cop.

Marino told WHYY News this month that in the weeks leading up to Election Day 2014, his campaign signs kept disappearing. Marino said several signs were found floating in one of the golf course ponds in Hall-Long’s Back Creek neighborhood.

The problem worsened at the end of October, he said, when his team put up signs that said “Fix The Economy! Vote Republican” and “Delaware Needs Jobs! Vote Republican!,” but they kept vanishing from the roadside.

So at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, one of Marino’s campaign aides took a video camera out to Del. 299, the artery that cuts through Middletown.

“We know that they’re gonna come, as creatures of habit do, and we will catch him on tape,’’ the narrator says at 2:35 a.m. “We think sometime around between 3:30 and 5 o’clock, he’s gonna show up before work traffic starts.”

The narrator shows the wording that says the signs were paid for by the Republican Party of Delaware. “So these are legal signs on the side of the road, and we’re gonna get this guy’’ he says. “So let’s get in the car and wait for him.”

At 4:01 a.m., a car pulled up and parked. Dana Long emerged and began pulling up signs. The camera operator and another man chased him.

“We got you taking those signs,’’ one called. “Put them back. That is theft.”

“No it’s not,’’ retorted Long.

They kept pursuing him, and he attempted to cover his face with signs he had pilfered.

When one demanded, “What are you doing this for?,’’ Long fired back, “Don’t stop me. There is no, there is no name on these signs.”

They yelled that the GOP owns the signs, but Long trudged to his car, opened the trunk, and flung them inside as one man called, “We got you, brother. We got your license plate, your face, and everything.”

Before he drove off, they looked inside and remarked that other signs were in the sedan’s cabin.

“They’re all in there,’’ one said. “I got it all. We got it all.”

‘My husband is the man depicted in the video’ stealing GOP signs

The video was posted to YouTube and provided to Middletown police, which quickly concluded that the sign bandit was Dana Long. They arrested him that afternoon for theft under $1,500, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison and a $2,300 fine.

Police said 28 campaign signs were stolen Oct. 26 on Del. 299, just hours after they had been placed there. They were replaced the next day, and stolen again, police said. That led to the Oct. 29 stakeout that snagged the senator’s husband.

Dana Long did not comment but Hall-Long immediately acknowledged that “my husband is the man depicted in the video” taking the GOP signs. She denied any involvement herself.

“Sadly, this race has become tough and personal,” she said. “My husband is my high school sweetheart and he loves me very much. I was not aware that he had allowed his frustration over the campaign attacks to get the better of him. Of course I’m disappointed and wish that it had not happened.”

Hall-Long said her husband gave the signs he took to the state Democratic Party so they could be returned to the GOP. Then-state Democratic Chairman John Daniello condemned Long’s alleged actions as “absolutely unacceptable,” but said it happens with various candidates “each campaign season.”

On Election Day, however, Hall-Long retained her Senate seat, winning 51% of the vote.

Although the arrest of the state senator’s husband received widespread news coverage, the media soon lost interest. No accounts of court hearings in the case, or the disposition of the charges, could be found online.

Nor is there any record of Long’s arrest in Delaware court files. Authorities familiar with the state judicial system said that even if he was convicted, the lack of any public records almost certainly means Dana Long succeeded in having his misdemeanor theft case expunged.

‘We got her because of her husband. And she’s got clout’

With her husband’s arrest seemingly in the rear-view mirror, in 2016 Hall-Long set her sights on higher office — lieutenant governor. She entered a crowded primary race to be first in line of succession for the governorship, but that April — five months before the election — her husband was back in the news, accused again of unethical meddling in the 2014 election.

That occurred after David Grimaldi, who had been fired as top aide to County Executive Tom Gordon, made public a secret tape recording he had made in 2015 of a conversation with Gordon.

The tape centered on allegations about Long, who in 2009 had been hired through a temp agency to be a county inspector of properties rented to lower-income families with Section 8 certificates that guarantee federal rent subsidies.

Grimaldi and Gordon were discussing a complaint to the county by a Section 8 recipient who had purportedly been disqualified from receiving the valuable federal housing subsidies that allow working tenants to pay as little as 30% of their income for rent and utilities.

For example, someone who earns $2,000 a month could pay as little as $600 for a home where the rent and utilities cost $1,200, with the federal government paying the difference.

Grimaldi said the woman had complained that Long would not take his calls but “can call me to tell me to go vote for his wife.” Grimaldi said county officials confronted Long and “he admitted that he basically stole our Section 8 list, which by the way is really confidential. Not even police can get this [expletive] thing.”

Grimaldi told Gordon that Long explained, “Yeah, but I was doing it all on my own time. I cold call only the people in my district.”

Sounding incredulous, Grimaldi said: “He’s their inspector, their housing inspector, calling them, telling them, ‘Are you going to vote for my wife?’”

Gordon said on the recording that he had wanted to fire Long but when another county official told him Long was married to state Sen. Hall-Long, he jettisoned that idea because “everybody deserves a second chance.”

Gordon also said he didn’t want to jeopardize Hall-Long’s support in the General Assembly on the transfer tax issue. The state and county evenly split the 3% fee then charged in real estate transactions — each getting, for example, $4,500 when a property sold for $300,000. But in 2015 some lawmakers were pushing to give the state a bigger share.

In the previous year, the county had collected $25.3 million from that tax, accounting for 15% of the government’s $172.9 million in general fund revenues.

Losing $10 million “would be devastating,’’ Gordon had told the Wilmington News Journal in 2015, when the effort to change the formula was being contemplated by the legislative Joint Finance Committee. Then-county police chief Elmer Setting told the newspaper it would be “death blow’’ to his force because almost all transfer tax revenue went toward public safety spending.

Gordon doubled down during the tape recording on his need to have Hall-Long in his corner.

“She would do anything for her husband,” Gordon said. “We got her because of her husband. And she’s got clout down there in the Senate.”

The legislative effort in 2015 to change the transfer tax formula ultimately fizzled.

‘I am more upset that Bethany is being dragged into this’

The fallout from the explosive tape recording released a year later played out in the press for several days.

Gordon responded by saying Grimaldi had been misinformed. Gordon said the county had investigated the issue but found that no Section 8 lists had been “downloaded” and that the woman who complained would not agree to an interview with county investigators, so the case was closed as unsubstantiated.

Long, who had never made any public statements about the campaign signs he was caught on tape taking, sent media outlets a statement from his wife’s campaign email that called the allegations against him “categorically false.”

Long’s statement said he “made clear to New Castle County officials last summer — when this issue was resolved — I did not use any Section 8 lists for campaign purposes. Period. While I am upset that my right to confidentiality has been breached over an allegation with zero evidence behind it, I am more upset that Bethany is being dragged into this ludicrous story.”

Sen. Hall-Long piggybacked on her husband’s statement.

“I don’t want to comment other than to say the accusations are false,” Hall-Long told the Wilmington newspaper, adding that the latest accusations against her husband were “a private, personnel matter that he was exonerated of.”

She also told the paper she was “disturbed’’ by the recording but had never spoken to Gordon or anyone else in county government about her husband’s job, and stressed, “I have not agreed to take any position on policy because of my husband’s employment.”

Marino, the candidate she defeated in 2014, wasn’t satisfied. He told Wilmington radio station WDEL that Hall-Long should resign and that the recording was clear evidence of “dirty politics, and about corruption and cronyism in government.’’

He pointed out that Hall-Long won 77% of the vote against him from one polling place where many Section 8 residents live. “It’s very suspicious,’’ he said. “The voters got railroaded here.”

Meyer also weighed in at the time, because he was running for county executive against Gordon.

“This news is disappointing,’’ Meyer said, “but hardly surprising.”

Hall-Long’s husband buys Section 8 properties with her staffer

In the end, Dana Long kept his Section 8 inspector’s job.

His wife won a decisive victory over five other candidates in the 2016 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, and cruised to victory in the general election.

Meyer defeated Gordon in the 2016 primary for county executive, and rolled to victory that November.

Meyer said this month that upon taking office, he focused on providing services to the county’s 560,000 residents and didn’t involve himself in lesser matters such as Dana Long’’s job through a temp agency.

Meanwhile, Dana Long set his sights on a new venture — buying Section 8 properties in Edgemoor Gardens, where he conducted the annual inspections of its Section 8 homes.

Long began negotiating with Billie Chubb, a veteran real estate agent and investor who at the time owned 23 of the 280 small, tightly clustered two-story homes in the gritty, hilly development off Interstate 495.

Chubb said she respected Long as a tough and fair inspector. Sometime around 2017, Chubb said, Long mentioned he might want more job stability and was interested in buying rental properties. He was earning about $20 an hour, working roughly 20 to 30 hours a week, county pay records show.

Chubb said the timing was perfect because she was preparing to liquidate her Edgemoor Gardens holdings. She said many prospective landlords shied away from the neighborhood because of its reputation for violence and difficult tenants.

But Long said he was definitely interested, and they agreed on a tentative plan for him to pay $550,000 for nine homes occupied by Section 8 tenants. The deal took more than a year to complete, she said, because Long said he needed time to get the 20% down payment together.

Long didn’t have to look far to find a partner. He teamed up with Tanner Polce, his wife’s policy director in the lieutenant governor’s office and a member of Dover City Council.

In January 2018, Long and Polce formed TWP and BML, LLC, with Long signing the certificate of formation as the “authorized person” under Delaware’s rules for limited liability companies, state records show.

The $550,000 sale took place in August 2018, county property records show, with Long and Polce, operating as TWP and BML, LLC, putting down $141,000. They took out a $409,000 mortgage and assigned the rents collected to the lender, Fulton Bank. In 2022, they paid off that mortgage and took out a new one for $744,000, property records show.

Lt. Gov. Hall-Long is not a member of the limited liability company, but Chubb said she joined her husband and government aide Polce when they signed the purchase documents, which listed the family’s Back Creek home as the buyer’s address.

“She was at the table, but not part of the transaction,’’ Chubb said.

The purchases ended Long’s career as an inspector. Carrie Casey, who oversees the county’s housing programs, said Long told her he had bought some Section 8 homes. “We both mutually agreed that he could no longer be a Section 8 inspector,’’ said Casey, who said he had been a solid employee.

Since Long and Polce bought the homes, Edgemoor Gardens has received a significant investment in public funds designed to improve the long-distressed neighborhood.

In 2019, the county opened a new one-acre park that featured a playground, basketball court, and paved perimeter parking trail. The project, which was partly funded by the state, broke ground one month before Long and Polce bought their properties.

In addition, in 2019 and 2020, the Carney administration allocated more than $500,000 to renovate 13 vacant homes in the neighborhood.

Hall-Long said through a spokesman she played no role in steering state money to the neighborhood where her husband and former aide have nine homes.

Polce, who left the lieutenant governor’s office and resigned from his Dover City Council seat in 2020, is now the chief advancement officer for the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Polce did not respond to requests for an interview about the business venture with Hall-Long’s husband that began while he worked for her.

A WHYY News reporter visited the Edgemoor Gardens and the nine properties this month. No one answered the door at any of them, but all of the exteriors appeared tidy and well-kept. An employee for another investor said Long has been a solid landlord, and pointed to new roofs and driveways at a few of the houses.

Chubb said the deal is paying big dividends for Long and Polce because the properties she sold for an average of $61,000 have probably doubled in value.

“I wish I still had them,’’ Chubb said.