Delaware lawmakers plan to go into a special session in August to address the frustration that’s been mounting as residents across the state receive their first tax bills since historic property reassessments.

Legislators are expected to return to Dover on Aug. 12 to consider legislation aimed at trying to ease the cost of higher property values which resulted in hundreds or thousands more dollars owed for some home and business owners. At issue is school taxes and the residential tax burden.

The history of assessments

Delaware’s three counties went decades without conducting property value assessments. New Castle County went 41 years without doing one. Kent County did it in 1987, and the last one in Sussex was in 1974.

The reassessments were prompted by a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups that argued that the lack of current property assessments contributed to inequities in how schools were funded. A Chancery Court judge agreed in 2020 that all property should be taxed equitably and at fair market value.

Special session purpose

House and Senate Republicans called for a special session last week. Gov. Matt Meyer said he supports the move to address what he calls “outrageous tax bills.” Meyer was New Castle County executive when the assessments, conducted by third-party vendor Tyler Technologies, began.

New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter said property owners, such as homeowners, condo owners and land owners, all saw their properties shoot up in value, while commercial and other properties saw increases at a slower rate over the past 40 years.

The county’s chief financial officer, Jill Floore, told the county finance committee earlier this month that residents are seeing their share of the tax burden swell from 67% to about 76%.

New Castle County for the first time did separate rates for residential and commercial properties. Officials promised that the overall impact of the reassessments will be revenue-neutral for the county, but individual property owners have seen their property taxes rise, fall or stay about the same.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney told a town hall in April that his administration believed that Tyler was off in assessing certain neighborhoods within the city, with assessed values and market values at odds. His office did not respond to a request for comment. Wilmington also did separate rates for commercial and residential properties.

In response to questions from Councilman Kevin Caneco during a county finance committee meeting, Michael McFarlane, manager of Southern Appraisal Region & Consulting Services with Tyler Technologies, said the much higher percentage of vacant commercial properties is one reason those properties went down in value.

“It does not mean the process is wrong,” Caneco said. “You might fundamentally disagree with the assessment, but it does not mean that the numbers were wrong or the counting was wrong. It means that, unfortunately, we have a changing market.”