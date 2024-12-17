From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Seniors Jo Ann Payne and her husband Mark said they were stunned when the Wilmington house they bought in 1993 for nearly $144,000 was tentatively reassessed to be worth $555,900, a 544% increase. Payne said she’s worried their property taxes are about to go up. Her husband is retired and she’s working a part-time job without benefits.

“There’s no way we could sell our house for the price that’s quoted here,” Payne said. “I just kind of feel like we’re in limbo. I’m hoping that our taxes don’t go up as much as we think they’re going to.”

New Castle County is assessing property values for the first time since 1983.

The county has promised that the overall impact of the reassessments will be revenue-neutral for the county, but individual property owners could see their property taxes rise, fall or stay about the same.

Newark realtor Todd Ruckle said he believes tax increases will hit seniors in older homes the hardest.

“They were assessed in ‘83 at an extremely low number, and now they’re up to market value,” he said. “And those are the people that are going to see taxes that could go up 30%–35%. They’re the ones that are really going to pay the price.”

Bear resident Diane Nieves’ tentative reassessment for her mobile home is more than 700% higher than her current assessed value of $17,700. She’s a retiree whose husband passed away in 2017. Her new assessed value is $142,100.

“A house, maybe 10 homes down on the same side of the street, double-wide, just sold for $75,000, so I don’t know how they can actually say that this is worth $140,000,” she said. “I don’t want to pay double my tax next year.”