New Castle County unveils comprehensive sustainability plan, seeking community input on priorities

New Castle County has released its first-ever comprehensive sustainability plan to reduce the county government’s impact on the environment.

The new plan is a continuation of work to cut climate-warming emissions in Delaware’s most populous county. It includes planting 55,000 trees, conserving 250 acres of open space, protecting nearly 2,000 acres of land, creating new parks, and expanding the 100 EV Plugs Plan with 22 additional charging stations.

County sustainability coordinator Kristie Arlotta says the new plan focuses on several fundamental principles.

“That’s equity, environment, and economy, those are the three basic pillars of sustainability and sort of thinking about equity and economy all encompassed by the natural resources and the resources that we have available to us in our environment,” she said. “We also wanted to sort of break it down by topic areas. So we have six topic areas. We have complete communities, energy, waste, natural resources, climate resilience, and environmental justice.”

The plan includes nearly 200 items, such as expanding the county’s farmers market program and making more rain barrels available to residents.

“We already run like four farmers markets within the county, [and] what I’ve heard from community services is that they’re looking to expand our farmers markets programs,” Arlotta said. Other priorities include extending the county’s Clean Streams Champion program, which encourages residents to take simple steps to protect the county’s waterways. Those steps include picking up pet waste, reducing household chemical use, and not pouring grease down the drain.

Though all the project’s priorities are not finalized yet, Arlotta emphasized the county’s efforts toward energy sustainability. The goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. There’s also a new emphasis on waste reduction, including plans for composting and expanded recycling efforts.

“We’re trying to be cohesive in our goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030,” she said. “The biggest one that we really haven’t thought as much about over the last few years is waste. How can we reduce our waste over the next few years?”