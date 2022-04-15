In 2020, an EPA watchdog urged the agency to communicate the risks of ethylene oxide exposure to residents near facilities of concern, including Croda, nearly four years after the agency revised its risk assessment for the chemical. In 2016, the agency found the chemical was 30 to 60 times more toxic than the previous estimate.

“As we all know, the harm from ethylene oxide isn’t just from one-time effects of chemicals released into the air, but it’s also with regular levels in the atmosphere that contribute to cumulative impacts on a daily basis,” said Linda Whitehead, a member of Delaware Concerned Residents for Environmental Justice, who spoke during Wednesday’s meeting.

Whitehead has lived near Croda for more than two decades. She was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia several years ago, forcing her into an early retirement.

Reducing emissions is ‘high priority’ for Croda

Chris Barnett, site director of Croda’s facility in New Castle, told residents Wednesday that the plant has significantly reduced its routine emissions of ethylene oxide by using air scrubbing technologies. It is now focusing on lowering so-called “fugitive” emissions — or accidental releases of the chemical through imperfect connections on pipes and tanks.

“This is a very, very high priority for us,” he said.

But some Route 9 corridor residents are dissatisfied with these reductions, as well as with the work of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, charged with permitting, enforcement, and oversight of companies like Croda.

“How do we measure [air quality] in all the communities with monitors?” asked Ron Handy, a resident of the Route 9 corridor. “How do we have this in real time so that we know what’s going on?”

EPA staff said the ambient levels of ethylene oxide around the plant are too low to be picked up by regular monitoring.

“We would get a non-detect,” Gross-Davis said. “Which says it’s between zero and 200 in a million risk. Right now, we don’t have that technology yet for ethylene oxide.”

Still, DNREC Division of Air Quality Director Angela Marconi said her staff have increased their time spent on oversight of Croda more than three-fold since 2015.

“When we discover issues, we will address them as appropriate, with enforcement when that’s needed,” she said. “We’ll also work with the facility to continue to identify ways to reduce emissions because … reducing emissions reduces the risk.”