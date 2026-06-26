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Ocean City Council voted 5 to 2 on Thursday to approve designating the former Wonderland Pier property as an area in need of rehabilitation, a closely watched decision that could shape the future of one of the Jersey Shore’s most recognizable landmarks.

The designation is a procedural step that could expand redevelopment options for the property. It gives municipalities additional tools for planning future development and can provide greater flexibility in crafting plans, but it does not authorize the construction of developer Eustace Mita’s proposed hotel or change the property’s zoning. Any future redevelopment proposal would still require additional public review and approvals.

The vote followed hours of public comment at the Ocean City Music Pier, where dozens of residents and business owners filled the auditorium to voice support and opposition to the measure.

City Council Vice President Pete Madden, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year, voted in favor of rehabilitation. “I am looking forward to a great opportunity to make Ocean City even better,” he said.

Planner says Wonderland Pier property meets rehabilitation criteria

Thursday’s vote follows the release of an independent planning report commissioned by City Council to evaluate whether the property meets the statutory criteria under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law.

The report, prepared by Jennifer L. Heller of Polistina & Associates, concludes there is substantial evidence for the city to determine the property qualifies as an area in need of rehabilitation. The report specifically notes that it is not intended to recommend for or against the designation.

“The study area is located in a Smart Growth Area where redevelopment is appropriate. The designation of this Area in Need of Redevelopment will advance the following goals of the State Development and Redevelopment Plan: economic development, revitalization and recentering, and comprehensive planning,” the report said.

Heller found the property meets two statutory criteria: that a significant portion of the structures are in deteriorated or substandard condition, and that there is a pattern of vacancy or underutilization following the closure of Wonderland Pier. It noted that City Council, not the Planning Board, has final authority to determine whether the rehabilitation designation should be granted.

“The designation of the Area in Need of Rehabilitation does not change the zoning for the Property or permit the Property owner to circumvent the development approval process. Even with a designation, the governing body can adopt a redevelopment plan for the site with the current underlying base zoning,” the report said.

However, some at the meeting questioned the independent planner’s observations and the firm’s ties to Mita. They also raised concerns about Mayor Gillian’s, despite being reelected this year, and others’ roles in the council’s decision to vote for rehabilitation.