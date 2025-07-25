From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

South Seaside Park, a Jersey Shore community, has formally submitted its petition to join the Borough of Seaside Park, the municipality just north of the neighborhood. The area is currently part of Berkley Township in Ocean County.

Seaside Park Mayor John A. Peterson Jr. declined to comment, citing that the town is “engaged in a process of due diligence.” He previously told the Asbury Park Press that town officials must undertake a “thorough review process” before any decision is made to accept the petition.

South Seaside Park is separated from the rest of Berkeley Township by 2 ½ miles of water or 16 miles of roads

Sandwiched between the Borough of Seaside Park and Island Beach State Park, South Seaside Park is home to about 400 residents and is approximately a half mile long and 450 feet wide. To reach the rest of Berkeley Township, the drive can take up to 45 minutes through five other towns.

In 2022, a group of residents who call themselves the South Seaside Park Homeowners & Voters Association sued Berkeley Township for the right to break away, or de-annex, in hopes of connecting themselves to the neighboring town. The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the neighborhood breaking away from Berkeley Township “would not cause significant injury to the Township’s well-being.”

“To get a building permit, you have to go the 16 miles,” said Donald Whiteman Jr., the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against Berkeley Township. “When you talk about the distance that we have to do, it’s not right that we have to do that.”

Whiteman said because of the separation by water, they don’t feel part of Berkeley Township.

“How often do we go shopping over there? We don’t,” Whiteman said. “We go to the grocery store up here on Seaside Heights, or we go to Toms River. We go out to dinner here.”

Township services were also a factor in residents seeking de-annexation.

“Our services of snow plowing and policing were a lot less than what we expected,” Whiteman said.