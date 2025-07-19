Burlington County, N.J. teams up with 2 nonprofits to expand food delivery to older residents
Officials say the new partnership with local nonprofits will look to address federal funding cuts for food assistance programs passed in the “big, beautiful bill.”
The Burlington County Department of Human Services’ Office on Aging is partnering with the Food Bank of South Jersey and the Zallie Community Foundation to expand food delivery to homebound older residents. Officials said with funding cuts on the horizon, they are trying to serve the county’s aging population and ensure that vulnerable residents don’t go hungry.
President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” just passed by Congress, calls for stricter work benefits for SNAP recipients, as well as funding cuts for food assistance programs, according to New Jersey Department of Human Services Director Sarah Adelman.
Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel said rising needs and federal funding cuts are straining food banks across the nation, so it’s essential to help ensure vulnerable homebound older residents don’t fall through the cracks.
“It’s unacceptable for Burlington County residents to go hungry, regardless of their circumstances,” Eckel said. “Partnering with the Food Bank and Zallie’s will help those organizations reach more people in need.”
Under the new agreement, the Office on Aging is using one of its Meals on Wheels vehicles to assist the two nonprofit organizations with delivering groceries to homebound seniors enrolled in a food assistance program.
“Burlington County has made fighting hunger and food insecurity a top priority, and organizations like the Food Bank of South Jersey and Zallie Community Foundation are important partners,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson, in a statement. “Using a Meals on Wheels driver and vehicle to deliver groceries to homebound seniors is a simple action the county can take, but it will help these organizations continue to carry out their missions and assist our most vulnerable.”
Kim Bezanis, the executive director of the Zallie Community Foundation, said helping those in need get enough nutritious food is paramount, especially in these uncertain times.
“The senior population is an overlooked population and has specific needs because of lack of transportation,” Bezanis said.
She said partnering with the county enables them to serve more older individuals who need assistance. “Circumstances can change on a dime, we don’t feel that there’s any embarrassment,” said Bezanis. “We really want to help seniors get the nourishment they need, it’s important for them as they age obviously.”
The Food Bank of New Jersey provides more than 22 million pounds of food a year to people in need, while teaching them to eat nutritiously.
The partnership and the new food deliveries will not impact the County’s Meals on Wheels operations or expenses, officials said.
