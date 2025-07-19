From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Burlington County Department of Human Services’ Office on Aging is partnering with the Food Bank of South Jersey and the Zallie Community Foundation to expand food delivery to homebound older residents. Officials said with funding cuts on the horizon, they are trying to serve the county’s aging population and ensure that vulnerable residents don’t go hungry.

President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” just passed by Congress, calls for stricter work benefits for SNAP recipients, as well as funding cuts for food assistance programs, according to New Jersey Department of Human Services Director Sarah Adelman.

Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel said rising needs and federal funding cuts are straining food banks across the nation, so it’s essential to help ensure vulnerable homebound older residents don’t fall through the cracks.

“It’s unacceptable for Burlington County residents to go hungry, regardless of their circumstances,” Eckel said. “Partnering with the Food Bank and Zallie’s will help those organizations reach more people in need.”