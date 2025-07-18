From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Newark resident Elizabeth Morales said she relied on food assistance for 11 months after being laid off from her job in 2023. The single mom said it helped her and her daughter Charlotte survive while she was looking for another place to work.

But the sweeping budget legislation President Donald Trump dubbed “One Big Beautiful Bill” that Congress passed earlier this month cuts the low-income Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by nearly $186 billion between now and 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. That could mean thousands of Delawareans would lose their benefits due to increased work requirements and states having to shoulder more of the costs.

“They’re redirecting our hard earned tax dollars, the very money that is supposed to be set aside for us when we hit our hard times, and sending it towards people who don’t need it,” Morales said at a recent news conference with the state’s congressional delegation. “This is theft, plain and simple, and it doesn’t make us stronger. It will just make more of us struggle.”

The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, who passed the bill without support from Democrats, say that budget cuts are needed to control government spending and support tax cuts.

SNAP program changes

Starting in fiscal year 2027, Delaware and other states will have to cover more of the administrative costs of the program, paying for 75% of the cost, compared with the 50% split with the federal government in previous years.

There are also new work requirements for people aged 54 to 64, including some parents of school-age children. States will have to pay additional costs if their error rate for payments is above 6% starting in fiscal 2028. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Delaware’s FY 2024 error rate was 12.37%. Just eight states’ error rates were below 6% for that year.

Many of these changes are unprecedented firsts for the food assistance program, which dates back to 1939 and the Great Depression.