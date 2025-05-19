From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware resident Zakiya Riddick said she realized her April food stamp benefits had been stolen when she went into a Newark convenience store to buy a beverage. She had been at one of the state’s social services centers seeking help to get her electricity turned back on when she drove across the street for something to drink.

Riddick said she received $1,000 from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, less than two weeks before, but the store register said she had insufficient funds for her purchase. When she checked her card, it showed a balance of just 90 cents.

SNAP card thefts

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 117,000 Delawareans got assistance from the SNAP program last year. But they and others across the country who get public assistance like food stamps and cash assistance are facing an unrelenting threat. Scammers are using skimming devices to steal the card number and pin number through point of sale machines at stores and ATMs. The thieves then use that information to take money from victims’ accounts.

Riddick saw more than $800 in SNAP benefits stolen from her in a 30-minute span, with purchases made across Pennsylvania. That was money she planned to use to feed her four kids and granddaughter.

“I’ve heard it happening to people, but I’ve never had it happen to me,” Riddick said. “I’m one of those people that feel like, ‘Oh, that wouldn’t happen to me.’”

The government puts money on the card through what’s called an Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT. SNAP cards have a magnetic stripe and a pin. When swiped on a skimmed device, a criminal can access their card number and PIN code. They clone the cards and use them in other places and in other states.

Salam Bhatti is SNAP director at the Food Research and Action Center, a national nonprofit that advocates for people struggling against poverty-related hunger. He said they’ve seen a rise in benefit thefts, where criminals are targeting families who have the least.

“SNAP participants don’t typically find out that their benefits have been stolen until the next time they go to the store and they try to use it,” Bhatti said. “Unfortunately, they end up having to leave and go home empty-handed with no food.”

In 2024, Delaware SNAP recipients reported 2,154 claims of stolen benefits. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved 1,975 of those claims and replaced more than $956,000.

Congress allocated funding to replace stolen benefits between October 2022 and the end of last year. But the federal government stopped reimbursing victims of scammers as of December.

In that time frame, Pennsylvania had more than 23,000 cases of SNAP benefit theft, according to a memo introducing legislation sponsored by state Rep. Dan Williams, D-Thorndale, that aims to reduce EBT card fraud.

Delaware Health and Social Services leaders said the department has already received 1,132 reports of theft totaling $166,308 so far this year. But with no replacement funds available, there is nothing for recipients to do except try to survive until their next month’s benefits come in.

Gilberte Pierre, a senior attorney with the Community Legal Aid Society, said last year they were able to get thousands of dollars in stolen benefits reimbursed for their clients. But now, Pierre said they can only advise victims to fill out a fraud claim, change the pin or request a new card.

“They have to wait another month until their benefits are replenished at that point,” she said. “They have to decide whether or not to pay for groceries, or ‘Do I pay for my rent and utilities? Or do I skip meals? Or do I put things on a credit card and incur more debt?’ So these are tough decisions that they’re faced with.”

Riddick said DHSS told her to contact food banks for help.

“There’s nothing they can do,” she said. “They’re telling me that I have to register for food banks and basically call the 211 number to find food banks, which is a little difficult because, again, I’m a single mom. I would have to basically call out of work or be late for work in order to make it to the food bank.”

There are apps that allow food stamp recipients to lock their EBT cards. Riddick said she had the locking feature on her card, but didn’t really understand how it worked. Bhatti said that while those are helpful, the ultimate answer is to outfit the cards with chips.