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Delaware state lawmakers recently failed to advance legislation that would allow same-day voter registration.

State Rep. Bill Bush, D-Cheswold, is sponsoring House Bill 88, a proposed constitutional amendment that would pave the way for voters to register and vote on the same day. It would remove the time restrictions for when a resident has to be registered to vote. The current deadline is the fourth Saturday before a primary and general election.

The measure, which required the support of two-thirds of House members, failed along party lines, with 26 Democrats voting yes and 13 Republicans and one Democrat voting no. One Republican was absent. Bush switched his vote to no so the measure could be considered again before the legislative session ends later this month.

A constitutional amendment requires the General Assembly to pass it in two consecutive legislative sessions. The bill is on its first leg, or phase, of that process.

Bush argued that more than 20 states currently offer same-day voter registration. He said voters would have to show identification to register and cast their ballots, which would be considered provisional.

“What I want to do, if we get this through, is to really work with the other side and all parties here to find if we can draft a piece of legislation that we would introduce before we would do a second leg that would lay out what the requirements would be for the same-day registration,” Bush said.