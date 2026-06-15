Wilmington City Councilman Coby Owens said he appreciated their concerns.

“I absolutely understand how they could feel like that,” he said. “No one wants to be caged up. I’m shocked about this.”

Members of the media were barred from entering the fenced area to speak with park residents, along with some volunteers who were attempting to provide the people experiencing homelessness with water and food. Bottles of water were thrown over the fence so those fenced in could get access to them.

Owens said he was concerned about the legality of the fence barring media access to the encampment.

“I think, you know, you would want the press to be able to document everything, especially if, you know, you’re saying that your people are saying that they want services.”

In response to questions about possible First Amendment violations, a Delaware Department of Justice spokesperson said a civil rights investigator would be dispatched to the park to observe.

According to Walker, more than 50 Christina Park residents have been placed in some kind of temporary housing, shelter, treatment program or with family or friends. How long people can stay in those locations varies with the placements. People may be allowed to stay at the New Castle Hope Center for up to six months and other shelters for up to 90 days. Time lengths for treatment programs can vary.

But some residents say they are only being offered two-week motel stays.

“You’re giving us a two-week voucher, so after two weeks we’re on our own. We gotta figure it out,” said a Christina Park resident who goes by “Philly.”

The city said the two-week motel vouchers are being offered to people who “are refusing” to fill out applications or paperwork for temporary housing. They are also being offered to people who are in the process of getting into a shelter.

Walker said about 18 people have refused to engage with the placement process.

Activists and volunteers are planning a candlelight vigil starting around 6 p.m. Sunset is at 8:32 p.m. Christina Park residents said they were told by Wilmington police officers that they will be arrested if they don’t leave by the deadline.

Carney’s deputy chief of staff disputed that.

“A lot of what people are saying is made up,” Walker said.