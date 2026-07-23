From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A few dozen people crowded around paper maps of Philadelphia neighborhoods at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park on Thursday. They placed stickers on the maps at places near their homes where people frequently dump tires, old furniture, mattresses and bags of trash.

“You clean it, you go back and it’s there again,” said Majeedah Rashid, chief operating officer of the Nicetown Community Development Corporation.

The anti-dumping advocacy group Trash Academy hosted Thursday’s mapping event to gather data for its crowdsourced online map of persistent illegal dump sites in Philadelphia.