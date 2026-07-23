Anti-illegal dumping group launches crowdsourced map of Philadelphia’s worst sites

Anyone can contribute to the map of sites where tires, construction debris and other junk is dumped illegally.

Members of Trash Academy and other attendees place stickers on maps indicating the locations of illegal dumping hotspots in their neighborhoods. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)

Anti-illegal dumping group launches crowdsourced map of Philadelphia’s worst sites

Anyone can contribute to the map of sites where tires, construction debris and other junk is dumped illegally.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A few dozen people crowded around paper maps of Philadelphia neighborhoods at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park on Thursday. They placed stickers on the maps at places near their homes where people frequently dump tires, old furniture, mattresses and bags of trash.

“You clean it, you go back and it’s there again,” said Majeedah Rashid, chief operating officer of the Nicetown Community Development Corporation.

The anti-dumping advocacy group Trash Academy hosted Thursday’s mapping event to gather data for its crowdsourced online map of persistent illegal dump sites in Philadelphia.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
People watching the presentation.
Trash Academy hosted a community mapping event of illegal dumping sites at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park Thursday. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)
Majeedah Rashid giving a presentation in front of the group.
Majeedah Rashid, chief operating officer of  Nicetown CDC and member of Trash Academy, says the crowdsourced map will  provide data the group can cite when pushing public officials to dedicate more resources to the issue. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)

Members hope the map will help them raise awareness of illegal dumping, advocate for more funding, push for policy solutions and track progress toward the group’s goal of eliminating these sites in the city by 2028.

“When we’re going to these elected officials and others, and even educating the community, we [will] have data,” said Rashid, who’s also a member of Trash Academy. “The data tells the story.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Teea Tynes speaking to the group and giving a powerpoint presentation.
Teea Tynes, a leader of Trash Academy, presents the mapping project at an event at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park Thursday. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)
Aminata Sandra Calhoun marking sections on a map laid out on a table.
Aminata Sandra Calhoun, director of sanitation and environmental programs at Centennial Parkside Community Development Corporation, points out persistent illegal dump sites in her neighborhood. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)

Aminata Sandra Calhoun, director of sanitation and environmental programs at Centennial Parkside Community Development Corporation, placed two stickers on the map of her neighborhood at Thursday’s event. She said the illegal dump sites on Girard Avenue and 47th Street have attracted old tires, toilets, mattresses, mobility aids and loads of trash bags.

“It is a definite, definite hemorrhoidal eyesore,” she said.

Related Content

Anyone can submit dump sites to add to the map. Users can upload photos and share descriptions of the dumping and their experiences.

Patricia Ford, a block captain in the Nicetown neighborhood and a member of Trash Academy, said the discarded bags of trash in her neighborhood attract pests. Children have to walk past debris like toilets, old furniture and construction waste on their way to school, she said.

“Once it’s cleaned up, within 24 hours, it’s back there again,” Ford said.

  • Patricia Ford posing for a photo by the river.
    Patricia Ford, a block captain in Nicetown and a member of Trash Academy, says illegal dumping attracts pests and endangers children in her neighborhood. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)
  • Pointing out spots on the map.
    Members of Trash Academy and other attendees place stickers on maps indicating the locations of illegal dumping hotspots in their neighborhoods. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)
  • Looking at the map.
    Members of Trash Academy and other attendees place stickers on maps indicating the locations of illegal dumping hotspots in their neighborhoods. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)

Ford hopes the crowdsourced map helps make the case for more city funding for enforcement of illegal dumping laws, as well as other solutions such as curbside pickup of compost and an expansion of a voucher program piloted by the nonprofit North10 that helps people who cannot afford to dispose of construction and demolition waste legally.

“The mapping project is to show the city exactly where these dump sites are,” Ford said. “I don’t want to say the city is totally ignoring it, but the city is not paying as much attention as it should.”

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

Read more
Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate