City of Chester fights illegal dumping with new greening initiative for vacant lots

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A vacant lot at the corner of 9th and Morton streets in Chester was a haven for abandoned and stolen vehicles for years.

The illegal dumping ground was such a free-for-all that a U-Haul rental business set up shop on the gravel lot. Anyone looking to rent a moving truck could call the number listed on a sign advertising the operation.

“People would do long-term parking, just park there. It was just a huge lot,” said Barron Lacy Sr., who has lived in Chester for 35 years. “People would shortcut through it to avoid traffic lights. It was an eyesore.”

Today, the cars and the grey surface are gone, making way for trees and grass. The site is one of 10 city-owned vacant lots that have been converted into green spaces as part of an initiative between the City of Chester and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

“Whoever lives in any community should have the ability to, within a five-minute walk from your front door, be able to enjoy green space,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said. “Chester is blessed with over 250 acres of park land, but a few of these parks are very big, and they’re not always convenient, particularly for walkers.”

The sites are just a few of the hundreds of vacant lots in Chester. Widespread urban flight has caused the city’s population to shrink by half since the mid-20th century. Buildings have been abandoned because many residents can’t afford property taxes. And years of disinvestment have led to neglected homes getting demolished.

“Over the years, instead of rehabbing houses, because property values were so low, they would just tear down the house and bury the foundations. They didn’t do it properly,” said Lacy Sr., who also works as a land care specialist for PHS. “I have a house next door to me that needs to be torn down. It’s past being rehabbed.”

Not only are the neglected sites eyesores for neighbors and passersby, but they’ve also become convenient dumping grounds. In 2024, the city collected more than 5,500 tons of trash dumped illegally, according to city officials.

The 10 converted lots, totaling about 100,000 square feet, are located near residential areas, small business hubs and major travel corridors. PHS is working with a local landscaping business to maintain the properties.

“The program really serves as an incubator for landscaping businesses to grow their skills and thrive,” said Melissa Stutzbach, director of land care for PHS.

“So, not only are we improving quality of life, but we’re also investing those funds directly back into Chester and providing that economic opportunity.”