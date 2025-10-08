Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia’s strategy to stop people from illegally dumping tires, mattresses and construction debris on sidewalks and vacant lots relies on hitting dumpers with heavy fines.

North10, a nonprofit in North Philadelphia, is trying a different, less-punitive approach: help would-be dumpers afford to dispose of their waste legally.

Starting Monday, the organization will offer vouchers for free disposal of up to 2,000 pounds of waste at Richard S. Burns & Company, a recycling and material recovery center in North Philadelphia.

“It’s a simple idea, but so innovative,” said Josh Klaris, executive director of North10. “Just connect the dots between wanting to clean up and making sure that it meets the economic needs of our businesses and our neighbors.”