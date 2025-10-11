Hundreds of illegally dumped tires found near Northeast Philadelphia Airport

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Philadelphia is preparing to clean up hundreds of illegally dumped tires discovered in a wooded area near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport after a concerned resident alerted Action News to the site.

“It’s bad for the neighborhood. We know it’s against the law and it’s dangerous having all of those tires there,” said Paul Kaplan of Morrell Park. He said this is the third time this year tires have been dumped in his neighborhood.

Chopper 6 footage showed stacks of tires visible from Academy Road. Kaplan said the dumpers often arrive “in the middle of the night,” leaving truck tracks behind.

Action News contacted the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, which said in a statement, “We will be working to collect the tires in the upcoming weeks.” The office added that the “hidden perplex location” of the site will require additional coordination and equipment.

“Probably whoever is doing this goes around to different shops and gets them, and the shops don’t have to pay the full disposal fee,” Kaplan said.