Isa Martinez said the lot across the street from her home in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood was empty until about two years ago. That’s when she said trucks started to bring debris to dump on the site.

“The houses are shaking, everything is just going crazy,” she said.

Martinez said the trucks would come as early as 5:30 a.m. and continue for another 12 hours into the evening.

“You can’t even open up the windows because all that dust ends up going in your house,” she added.

The illegal dumping ground at 7th and Chestnut streets eventually grew to be at least two stories tall and has since been called an example of environmental racism by community advocates and officials.

Officials with the City of Camden, Camden County, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection accessed the site for the first time Monday to begin planning the cleanup. Representatives from Montrose Environmental Group began their assessment of the site, while politicians and community leaders were taking in what they’ve only seen from either aerial photos or from outside of the steel fence.

Martinez said her main concern is for her 6-year-old son.

“He didn’t start his asthma till they started doing this,” she said referring to the dumping, believing that the built-up dirt pile is the cause. Martinez adds that at one point they took him to see specialists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia because he couldn’t breathe on his own.

“He was on a heavy machinery, staying there 24/7,” she said. “We just were worrying about that and [doctors] never really got to the point or the fact that it was [the dirt pile].”

Martinez said her family has lived in the home for the past 18 years. Citing concerns for her other children and her mother, she wants to know what is going to happen when officials start removing the dirt.

“How are they going to move it again, because it’s all going to be in the air,” she said.