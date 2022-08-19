How strong is Camden?

Among some of the highlights the mayor shared include crime at its lowest levels in five decades, the demolition of 140 blighted properties with a second phase underway, a budget that was delivered on-time, an upgraded credit rating, unemployment in the city is low, and more students are going to college from the city school system.

“Let me be clear, we got work to do,” he said, “but our progress is real and it’s tangible.”

During the 56-minute speech, complete with PowerPoint presentation, Carstarphen emphasized the theme of team work and partnerships, as he reflected on the beginnings of Camden’s revitalization about a decade ago, and what has transpired since he took office in May 2021 as interim mayor after Moran resigned due to health issues.

He gave shoutouts to his “partners” on the city, county and state level, federal representatives to Congress, various community leaders and organizations, as well as South Jersey Democratic machine boss George Norcross, who is also chairman of the board of trustees for the Cooper University Health System and the hospital.

Carstarphen said that the city has improved since issuing the plan for the first 100 days of his administration, which he said addressed the issues that residents cared most about.

He also talked about the gains made through his “Camden Strong” initiatives, a holistic approach to improve the quality of life for residents. It led to the demolition of 140 blighted properties, with another 140 units slated to be torn down in the current phase.

The mayor also said they are working to repair streets in the city, some of which have not been repaired in decades. He added that roadway improvements to the worst street in the city, 27th St., will begin once underground utility work is completed.

“The city has been listening to residents and leading transformative efforts to improve utility systems, upgrade water mains, upgrades to the city wells to address PFAS, separating sewer and storm lines, alleviating chronic flooding conditions, adding bike lanes, promoting more equitable transportation solutions throughout the city.”