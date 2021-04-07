Moran suddenly resigned as Camden’s mayor. Here’s who wants to replace him

The news that Camden Mayor Frank Moran was stepping down eight months before the end of his term — and the quick anointing of a successor by the South Jersey Democratic Party machine — stunned many members of a community that is fairly shock-proof.

Resident and activist Ronsha Dickerson read about it in a newspaper article.

“That’s huge. Most cities that have any sense, a mayor would address their residents or their constituents and say, ‘I’m holding a press conference. I have a major announcement to make,’” she said.

Dickerson said she immediately went into organizing mode, contacting other activists to strategize and select candidates for the mayoral and council races.

Hours after the first news story, local Democratic Party leaders announced their support for Councilman Vic Carstarphen to run for mayor in this year’s election. Carstarphen, 51, an accountant in Cherry Hill known for his basketball skills as a Camden High School player and coach, had only been on council for about a year.

“That part was the gut-punch part that made me feel like we can’t allow it to happen, not on our watch,” Dickerson said.

After Moran leaves office on April 30, City Council President Curtis Jenkins will serve as acting mayor until the council appoints a replacement to serve out the remainder of Moran’s term, which ends in January.

Meanwhile, the unexpected resignation and the speedy endorsement of a successor has now set off a race among the city’s political class to fill the vacancy, even inspiring some candidates to run who said they would have otherwise stayed out of the Democratic primary.

Both announcements came at a time of controversy in Camden. In recent months, school officials announced the closure of three public schools because of budgetary concerns, which prompted families to protest. City lawmakers also considered a shared services agreement that would have turned over the city’s finance department to Camden County control — a move many community activists and some politicians saw as a threat to the city’s autonomy — before the state blocked the move as a potential overreach.

In fact, WHYY News spoke to three political insiders who said that Moran was forced out by the Democratic machine, led by South Jersey political powerbroker George Norcross, precisely because of his lack of enthusiasm for turning over city functions to the county. In 2019, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs killed a Democratic plan to move Camden’s code enforcement to county control. Camden’s schools are already under state control, while its policing is under county auspices.

Moran, 52, mentioned the fact he is a diabetic as a factor in stepping down. He also said in his resignation letter: “During my tenure as a public servant, I have been afforded the opportunity to serve the great citizens of Camden City faithfully while maintaining my ethics and morals.”

“I feel sad that he was thrown away,” said Luis Quinones, a close friend of Moran who said he was moved by his resignation to run for mayor himself. “His conscience was for the people, but his hands were tied.”

Quinones isn’t the only candidate who would probably not have challenged Moran. Camden Councilwoman Felisha Reyes-Morton, who has also entered the race, considered Moran “a mentor.” Reyes-Morton may have signaled her apparent break from the party when she abstained from the council vote on moving the finance department to the county; Carstarphen voted for the plan.

Another mayoral candidate, Elton Custis, is the only current school board member to openly oppose the public school closures, even participating in protests.

Neither Moran nor Carstarphen responded to multiple requests for an interview.

Longtime City Councilman Angel Fuentes, a member of the Democratic City Committee, said Carstarphen is a good choice for mayor because “he understands the complexities of the city, has a great background in finance, teamwork and a strong work ethic, and knows how to negotiate and get things done for the city of Camden.”

Stephen Danley, an associate professor of Public Policy and Administration at Rutgers-Camden, said the furor over Moran’s resignation and the number of candidates on the ballot — five candidates filed nomination petitions by Monday’s deadline — are signs that political power may be shifting in a city long dominated by the local Democratic organization.

“It’s a major win for progressives that there’s enough sunlight that the Democratic Party can’t get away with appointing a mayor without a contested election, which has been the modus operandi for decades,” he said.