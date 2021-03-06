Three more Camden schools to close, officials announce

Camden Education Association president Keith Benson, who said he met with McCombs and Allen-McMillan Friday morning, called the ruling “catastrophic.”

“Even when you get $63 million,” losing schools has always been the district’s “Number One option,” he said, referring to mostly pandemic-related funding recently awarded to the district. “You don’t do this stuff to people you care about.”

Benson said he also believes that the new Camden High School complex opening this fall, which would enable students to vacate several other buildings, should have helped stave off closures.

Although fiscal reasons were initially given for the shuttering of the schools, Benson said money really didn’t come up in his last meeting with McCombs and Allen-McMillan.

“They didn’t get into the budget at all,” said Benson, “or say anything about the conditions of Wiggins, Cramer, or Sharp.” He said that the focus was on a low birth rate in Camden that made the number of schools — 19 for 6,000 students — unsustainable, and that Yorkship was spared only because no other schools were nearby.

Public school advocates believe the charter/Renaissance juggernaut began after the Urban Hope Act was passed in 2012 and the state took over the Camden School District in 2013. With the addition of these three schools, a total of 11 traditional public schools will have closed in the city in eight years.

Benson said he received the press release announcing the final decision during the Friday morning meeting, which made it clear to him that the decision he thought they were still discussing had already been made.

Although transportation for affected families was guaranteed in the announcement, many families who protested the closures expressed their frustration with having to send their children to charter schools if these traditional schools were closed.

“The fact that Cramer sits surrounded by Mastery schools actually helped make the decision to close Cramer,” Benson said.