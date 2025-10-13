From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For two decades, a group of Camden residents have been working to restore Camden High School’s football field back to its former glory. The bleachers, press box and field turf have all been replaced. There’s a new ticket booth and flag pole.

Now, all that’s left is a field house, where the teams can change into their uniforms and attendees can use the bathroom.

The ad hoc committee of residents are envisioning a 5,980-square-foot building to replace the former facility, which was torn down in 2023.

Longtime Camden resident Stan White, who is spearheading the effort, said the committee’s structure allows it to work with the Camden City School District and without obtaining a nonprofit status.

“[The Camden Board of Education] accept the funds,” he said. “They gave us the resources to do the paperwork.”

White and fellow committee members — Keith Benson Sr., Ronsha A. Dickerson, Amir M. Khan and Joyce Miller — launched a campaign called “We can do this! With a little help from our friends,” with the goal of raising the $5 million necessary to build the new field house.

The committee made presentations to the Camden City Council and the Camden City School Advisory Board during their September meetings, hoping to get city leaders on board.