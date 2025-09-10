Rutgers University Camden School of Law receives $100,000 to support its pro bono program
Students, under the careful guidance of their professors, serve as attorneys for low-income residents facing immigration, housing and other issues.
Rutgers Law School in Camden received a $100,000 check for its pro bono program from the state of New Jersey. Dean Johanna Bond said students enrolled in the program perform legal work, serving as attorneys for low-income residents of Camden and all of South Jersey.
“It’s a way in which the law school can have a tremendous impact on the lives of the local community,” she said, “And from a student perspective, it’s really an incredible opportunity to learn what lawyers do, it’s very different than reading about the law in a textbook.”
According to the American Bar Association, “every lawyer has a professional responsibility to provide legal services to those unable to pay.” The pro bono program at Rutgers Law School is explicitly informed by this principle.
The initiative marries students with partner organizations to serve residents free of cost. Program participants focus on areas such as community legal education, housing, immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights, reentry and refugee assistance.
Bond said students serve as attorneys, operating under the guidance of faculty members, and are allowed to practice law under a Supreme Court amendment.
“Students learn early on how to be client-centered, they learn how to put the clients needs first. That is always driving their efforts,” she said.
Lillian Antwi is in her final year as a law student. She is working in the expungement clinic within the pro bono program.
“We’re taking on clients from the beginning of the interview process to the very end when they’re getting their final judgement,” she said. “It gives me invaluable experience and it’s a way to give back to the community.”
From volunteering with the state Attorney General’s Conviction Review Unit to helping survivors of domestic violence navigate the Camden County Family Court, students have a wide array of areas to assist with.
Antwi said she helped a client who was facing eviction to keep her home.
“My client said thank you so much for helping me and taking me through this, it felt great,” she said.
She said participating in the program has helped her feel confident and capable.
“It’s given me an invaluable experience,” she said.
Antwi is considering pursuing immigration law when she graduates.
Sandra Simkins, the associate dean for clinical education at Rutgers Camden law school, said the pro bono program serves a critical purpose, especially now.
“We are absolutely on the front lines, particularly defending immigrants and immigrant rights,” she said. “With the federal cuts that we have been experiencing it’s more important than ever that our [pro bono] clinics can serve the community.”
South Jersey Assemblyman William Spearman worked on the resolution in the Legislature to secure the funding.
“This is good because it helps our students and it helps residents in the community,” he said. “It’s really a great thing.”
In the past, the burgeoning law practitioners have helped victims of Superstorm Sandy to secure financial relief. The goal of the program is to build a future generation of lawyers who are committed to the public interest, while helping neighbors at the same time.
