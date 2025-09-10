From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Rutgers Law School in Camden received a $100,000 check for its pro bono program from the state of New Jersey. Dean Johanna Bond said students enrolled in the program perform legal work, serving as attorneys for low-income residents of Camden and all of South Jersey.

“It’s a way in which the law school can have a tremendous impact on the lives of the local community,” she said, “And from a student perspective, it’s really an incredible opportunity to learn what lawyers do, it’s very different than reading about the law in a textbook.”

According to the American Bar Association, “every lawyer has a professional responsibility to provide legal services to those unable to pay.” The pro bono program at Rutgers Law School is explicitly informed by this principle.

The initiative marries students with partner organizations to serve residents free of cost. Program participants focus on areas such as community legal education, housing, immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights, reentry and refugee assistance.

Bond said students serve as attorneys, operating under the guidance of faculty members, and are allowed to practice law under a Supreme Court amendment.

“Students learn early on how to be client-centered, they learn how to put the clients needs first. That is always driving their efforts,” she said.

Lillian Antwi is in her final year as a law student. She is working in the expungement clinic within the pro bono program.

“We’re taking on clients from the beginning of the interview process to the very end when they’re getting their final judgement,” she said. “It gives me invaluable experience and it’s a way to give back to the community.”