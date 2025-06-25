From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For years, students at Creative Arts High School in Camden, New Jersey, have claimed the spotlight in the arts and beyond.

Jamal Dickerson, the school’s director of bands and affectionately referred to as “Mr. D,” believes in the power of music and arts as transformative tools. He said students in his music program receive a well-rounded education. Some have gone on to successful musical careers, sharing the stage with artists such as Sting, Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill. Others have pursued careers in fields such as business, medicine and law.

“It’s scientifically proven that music develops another part of the brain,” he said. “For a long time, the instrumental majors — the band students — were valedictorian.”

The data backs him up.

A 2020 study from the University of British Columbia, led by education professor Dr. Peter Gouzouasis, found that students involved in musical training — whether band, chorus, dancing or individual music lessons — outperformed their peers academically.

Gouzouasis’ team combed through data from the Ministry of Education in British Columbia on more than 112,000 students across socioeconomic backgrounds and how they performed on provincial exams — similar to state exams in the United States.

“We can say, specifically looking at the research that’s published as of now, that it’s music that is looked at in the executive functions context, and has been determined that executive functions and music are directly linked,” Gouzouasis said. “The most surprising results of that study was the effect sizes that we found and the impressive differences in academic achievement between music and non-music learners.”