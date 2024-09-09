Philadelphia program allows students to tap into healing power of music

Decker says that music therapy can be effective for people who struggle with communicating. He said songs can make people think about loved ones, or unlock emotions that are otherwise hard to access.

Beyond the Bars uses this connection to music to help students express themselves. “You can take these small things from music therapy and really help someone kind of see themselves and develop some more self-efficacy, some more confidence,” said Matt Jernigan, the program coordinator who oversees the curriculum.

This method has an impact on students. Jakeera, 17, has been involved in the program since 2023. “I had a really bad day at school and it was just a really depressing day for me,” she said. Then she went to the after-school program, and things changed for the better.

“We started playing keyboard. And then it’s just like all of that emotion just went away. And I wasn’t focused on it. So then when I left the program, it was just like, why was I sad?”

Songwriting has been a way to explore and process emotions for many students at Beyond the Bars, including Miguel, a 16-year-old rapper who goes by SZN.

“I feel like I’ve been able to understand myself a little bit more,” he said. “I’m normally a quiet person, but whenever I’m in this music mode I definitely feel more confident.”

When program coordinator Matt Jernigan comes into work every day, he sees students learning to express themselves through music, and it’s a reason for him to keep going and give his best.

“We want to grow as teachers,” he said. “We want to give these kids what we might not have had. We want to give them experiences that we’ve always dreamed of. We want them to feel like they can keep coming back to get more.”

This story was reported by WHYY youth correspondents Nora Dorn, Amelia Candeub and Miguel Perez. Special thanks to youth media instructor and mentor Cay Midla.