Three Pennsylvania cities were recently ranked among the worst in the country for people living with asthma.

Allentown, Philadelphia and Harrisburg were included in the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s 2025 U.S. Asthma Capitals report, published earlier this month.

The report, which identifies places with high rates of asthma prevalence, asthma emergency department visits and asthma-related deaths, put Allentown at No. 3, Philadelphia at No. 4 and Harrisburg at No. 15.

This year’s annual rankings show that Pennsylvania cities continue to struggle when it comes to protecting people from environmental triggers like air pollution and mold exposure and ensuring access to maintenance medications and inhalers, experts say.

“There’s a number of things that are not going well in the asthma ecosystem,” said Ana Santos Rutschman, health law professor at Villanova University. “It is one of the major public health problems we face nationally and then in a more pronounced way in certain regions including in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania areas.”

A lack of access to affordable medication

Towns and cities named as “asthma capitals” are more likely to have higher rates of poorer indoor and outdoor air quality, poverty and more people who are uninsured or underinsured — all risk factors that can make it difficult for people to manage asthma.

Long-term medications can help keep asthma under control and reduce the likelihood of asthma attacks, but they’re often prescribed by a specialist, which not everyone has access to depending on where they live or their health insurance status, Rutschman said.

Additionally, inhalers can be used to deliver urgent “rescue medications” to prevent or treat asthma attacks, which can lead to hospitalization or death in the most severe cases. But they can be expensive.

“Even that ends up with a price tag that many parents just cannot afford,” said Rutschman, who is also the director of the Villanova Law Health Innovation Lab.