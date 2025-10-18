From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A group of seniors, all wearing matching T-shirts and headbands with fuzzy yellow pom-poms, walked down the Schuylkill River Trail with determination and purpose.

Other walkers, bikers and runners sped by on the trail during a recent Friday morning, but members of the Hunting Park We Walk PHL group were undeterred. Most of them are in their 60s, 70s or 80s.

“We let them know, we’re not sitting home in a rocking chair,” said Brenda Smith, 68, who lives in Germantown.