When Delilah Bryant-McCall’s husband suffered an aortic dissection — a split in the part of the heart that delivers oxygen enriched blood to the body — everything became too much. Her life was just worry. This state consumed her and her life: she stopped working and quit community college.

“I was isolating myself, staying home, doing nothing,” she said, looking out the window of the Philadelphia Senior Center – Allegheny a few weeks after her 71st birthday.

She had always considered herself a shy person, so she didn’t question her feelings of isolation and the lack of connection. But a conversation with her husband made something click in her mind.

“He said, ‘Are you depressed?’” Bryant-McCall said. “I had never thought about it. But I was. I was depressed.”

This phenomenon isn’t uncommon and, unfortunately, the outcome is expected. At least 29% of older people, those aged 50-80, said that they felt socially isolated in 2024, according to a University of Michigan study. Of those who felt isolated, 77% said their mental health was either fair or poor.

Among Americans of all ages, “the highest rates of social isolation are found among older adults,” according to the Surgeon General’s 2023 report, Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.

This isolation is only one of the problems older adults in Philadelphia face. For Philadelphians aged 65 and older, 23% live below the poverty line and 28.6% rely on SNAP benefits, both of which are at least 10 percentage points higher than the national average for the same age group.

It doesn’t help that “something that our society has ingrained in us that it’s not okay to ask for help or, you know, be an older adult,” said Katie Young, planning manager at Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Breaking through self-isolation

However, there are ways to combat loneliness and other problems seniors face. Organizations like Philadelphia Corporation for Aging and the Mayor’s Commission on Aging both are working to tackle these problems in Philadelphia in a variety of ways, often through programs in senior centers.

Still, the problems persist.

Like Bryant-McCall, Patricia Carter, a West Philadelphia resident, was isolating herself.

“After COVID was over, I was used to being isolated,” she said. “I continued to just stay to myself. I didn’t talk on the phone. I didn’t go out unless I needed to go to the market or something like that.”

Carter didn’t say it herself, but her daughter Janada Carter, who is the manager of the Star Harbor Senior Community Center, mentioned that her mom was showing signs of depression.

The link between depression and other mental afflictions and loneliness is strong, with the effects compounding, according to Jeff Kullgren, the director for the National Poll on Healthy Aging, which produced the Michigan study.

“Being lonely is a risk factor for other kinds of mental health conditions,” Kullgren said. “Also, similarly, when people are experiencing depression, you know that people are reclusive. They may feel more disconnected from other people. They may have trouble getting out.”

The main issue with identifying isolation in older adults is that “when people are experiencing loneliness, they’re less likely to be seen,” Kullgren said.