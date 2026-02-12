From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A majority of Philadelphia seniors are homeowners — about 69% — while a smaller percentage rent, research shows.

But more than a third of the city’s 65 and older population live at or below the federal poverty line, according to data from the Pew Charitable Trusts, which can make it difficult for homeowners and renters alike to find affordable housing on limited fixed incomes.

Some seniors are turning to each other for support while city and state leaders try to increase awareness about programs that help aging residents stay in their homes and communities.

Seniors, aging advocates and policy makers discussed these challenges and potential solutions during a WHYY Bridging Blocks community event at the Parkway Central Library.

A Pew report released in November found that the level of housing cost burden was “far higher” for older renters compared to homeowners. But Edward T. Johnson, 66, said it can still be tough for seniors who’ve purchased homes.

Johnson lives in the Cecil B. Moore neighborhood in a townhouse he bought in 1999.

“If your house is paid for, that’s one half of the battle. The other half is the upkeep,” he said. “If they own a home, they can’t pay for repairs, they cannot pay even if they have equity in their house, they cannot pay back the loans, then they are cash strapped.”

Now retired, Johnson is living off a pension and Social Security income. He can afford the costs that come with being a homeowner, but said he knows that’s not the case for many others.

Recently, he invited a longtime friend who had suffered from a stroke to come live with him. They now share some of the expenses of daily living.

“We’re both retired, so I don’t charge him hardly nothing to pay,” Johnson said. “He can save some money, and I can save some money, OK. That’s the whole idea.”