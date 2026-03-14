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Delaware’s public transit agency will use new federal funding to extend the life of dozens of buses serving riders across the state.

The Delaware Transit Corporation – which operates DART First State – has been awarded a $14.3 million federal grant through the Federal Transit Administration’s fiscal year 2026 Bus and Bus Facilities program. The funding will support a midlife rehabilitation program for 51 buses of the nearly 250 vehicles in DART’s fixed-route fleet.

Transit officials say the program will help the agency keep buses running longer while avoiding the rising costs of purchasing new vehicles.

“The great thing about this grant is[ instead of buying a whole bunch of new buses after their useful life is done with, we can take a lot of those older buses — 51 to be exact — and refurbish them and, in essence, extend their service for another six years,” said Albert Loyola, chief customer experience officer at DART First State.

Like most transit vehicles, buses experience more wear and tear as they age, which can lead to more maintenance issues and service disruptions.

“As it gets older, it needs more repairs. It needs more maintenance. It’s just the overall wear and tear,” Loyola said. “So what this will do is that as our buses get older — when they become somewhat less reliable and may break down on the road — they’ll have to be brought in for fixes, engine problems and all kinds of other issues, brakes, exhaust.”

The rehabilitation program is expected to extend the operational life of 40-foot transit buses from 12 to 18 years and 45-foot coach buses from 15 to 20 years.