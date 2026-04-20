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If you’re driving in Delaware and see the words “PHOTO ENFORCED” under a speed limit sign, make sure to check your speedometer and if necessary, slow down.

That’s because there’s likely a big gray contraption nearby that’s snapping photographs of your vehicle.

And if you’re speeding, expect a ticket to be arriving in the mail.

Instead of having police sit on the roadside with radar guns to catch violators, the state and some local governments are using “automatic speed enforcement cameras.”

These machines — ground-based metal structures that are about 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide — are starting to proliferate around the state, spitting out tickets that will cost speeders roughly $100.

Fines will be higher for speeders in highway work zones, but authorities stressed that the tickets won’t add points to their driver’s license or affect their insurance bills.

First approved by the state legislature in 2021 for a pilot project that targeted speeders through a construction zone on I-95 in Wilmington and then codified by lawmakers in 2023, the program has expanded.

Currently, cameras are being used at these four locations:

I-95 southbound and northbound, at the work zone around Route 896 near Newark.

Route 1 southbound near Lewes, where the Minos Conaway construction project is underway.

Hillside Road in Newark, northbound and southbound, between Sypherd Drive and West Main Street.

McKennan’s Church and Milltown roads in New Castle County, northbound and southbound, near the Sherwood Park neighborhood.

The Sherwood Park-area cameras will be issuing tickets for those who exceed the speed limit by at least 6 mph.

The rest are sending tickets only to drivers caught going at least 11 mph above the limit.

More cameras are coming, though.

Later this year, when the state Department of Transportation’s work near Route 896 is completed, the cameras will be moved a few miles north to a project near Churchmans Marsh near Stanton, but only in the northbound lane.

Newark also has 14 other locations where its camera will be utilized in one location at a time. The city will move the camera as it deems necessary.

In addition, the state has had preliminary discussions with the city of Wilmington and two unidentified municipalities — one each in Kent and Sussex counties — about installing speeding cameras.

Daniel Walker, Wilmington Mayor John Carney’s deputy chief of staff, emphasized that Delaware’s largest city hasn’t decided to install cameras.

“We are investigating whether the utilization of speed enforcement cameras is the best option for our city,” Walker told WHYY News.