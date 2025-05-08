From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Speed bumps and elevated crosswalks.

Going from two lanes to one.

Closing down a section of the road.

Those options are among the safety measures for Newark’s bustling Main Street that city, state and University of Delaware officials are considering after a graduate student died last week after being struck by a speeding U-Haul van whose driver was fleeing police.

Marina Vasconcelos, 24, was killed and an unidentified graduate student walking on Main Street was seriously injured, police said. Six others — five people in cars and another pedestrian — suffered minor injuries after the chain-reaction crash. The driver, who now faces second-degree murder and other charges, also was injured.

Tuesday’s tragedy marked the second time this school year that a student was killed while walking on the city’s main thoroughfare. In August, UD freshman Noelia Gómez was killed by a motorcycle whose driver had sped away from a city cop who tried to pull him over, authorities said.

And last October, an unidentified student suffered a broken back after a driver, once again fleeing a police command to pull over, hit him on Academy Street after turning off Main Street, Tom Coleman, Newark city manager, told WHYY News last week.

Coleman said an informal working group has been pondering safety enhancements since Gómez was killed just before midnight and after her first day of classes. Her death was the first one on Main Street that anyone in city government could recall, Coleman said.

But after last week’s carnage, Coleman said officials who met Thursday are collectively fixated on making safety enhancements, likely in two phases. Their joint meeting came after a multitude of students, parents and others used social media, emails and petitions to request fixes that include closing off Main Street to vehicles, Coleman said.

At a minimum, Coleman said speed bumps and raised pedestrian walkways on the roughly 1-mile stretch, along with new lighting and barriers between the road and sidewalks, are almost certain to be proposed. If approved, that work could be completed late next year, he said.

“That’s not necessarily a full fix,” Coleman said, noting that a speeding driver could hit a speed bump and lose control of his vehicle. “It will help, but I think looking at making fundamental changes will at least be reviewed.”

Coleman said concepts that will be studied for the second phase would include “mall-type ideas or essentially removing parking and reducing down to one lane and creating more off-street parking.”

Another potential fix involves putting in “planter-style [barriers] to try to prevent cars from hopping up on the sidewalks,” Coleman said.

During Thursday’s session, Coleman emphasized, “It was clear nobody’s going to say ‘no’ to anything out of hand that is at least a reasonable thing to consider.”

José-Luis Riera, UD’s vice president of student life, agreed that “there’s a renewed sense of urgency” since the death of Vasconcelos, who was working on her doctorate in chemistry and biochemistry and doing research on Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition.

“We absolutely want to see the safety of Main Street, both in the short term and in the long term, addressed,” Riera said.

For much of the year, throngs of students stream along and cross the strip filled with eateries and shops, as well as the university bookstore and student center. A dormitory complex sits just off Main Street, which also serves as a bridge from the central part of campus to academic, recreational and residential facilities in the university’s northern section.

Some 10,000 vehicles also travel the two lanes of the one-way road every day.

“Obviously the city looks at Main Street as kind of their crown jewel,” Riera said. “But for us as a university, it’s inextricably linked to our campus culture, to our student experience and it’s a big part of what our students think about when they think about UD.”