From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A month from now, people can walk into a store in Delaware and buy marijuana for recreational use, finally ending a protracted delay for retail sales in a state that legalized weed in April 2023.

While Delaware has authorized 30 recreational licenses for retail sales, those are still in the process of getting approved and will not open on Aug. 1.

Instead, the sales will start at the 13 medical marijuana dispensaries that have been granted so-called conversion licenses to kickstart the regulated commercial market.

State Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin said it was paramount for Delaware to get its legal industry going and attract customers who have been going to neighboring Maryland and New Jersey to legally buy buds, gummies, oils or other cannabis products.

“Launching the full adult use is an important part of continuing to expand the program, ensuring that these businesses are able to continue to operate, stand up, provide quality products to Delawareans,” Sanderlin, who took office in May, told WHYY News this morning after his office announced the start date. “To me personally, it’s important because it is a sign of this office’s ability to ensure that the supply chain is secure, that the products are quality and that adults over the age of 21 can access cannabis in the state.”