This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware entrepreneurs itching to get in early on Delaware’s budding recreational pot industry are expressing frustration as retail sales expected to start this spring remain on hold.

“We’re all sitting on our hands waiting for the market to open,” said James Brobyn, president of the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association and a conversion license holder.

Activists say they want the state to set a date for adult-use cannabis sales to begin and to force local governments to loosen their zoning restrictions. The state of Delaware was set to launch its retail cannabis industry this spring, but it’s been delayed and the state has not released an updated timeline, license holders said.

Lawmakers legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, creating a system for licensing cultivators, manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories. The state also created a pool of social equity licenses where people who had been negatively affected by past marijuana crime enforcement could enter the market with lower barriers to access. The market was set to open in April, but the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has yet to provide an updated timeline.

Market delays

The state has conducted a lottery system to award 125 adult-use recreational market licenses, with 30 retail stores planned throughout the state — 14 in New Castle County, 10 in Sussex and six in Kent. Seven conversion licenses were awarded to medical dispensaries so they could sell both medical and recreational marijuana out of their existing facilities. The cost of those licenses range from $100,000 to $200,000.

The stumbling block, OMC Community Relations Officer Keila Montalvo said, is at the federal level. She said the office is waiting for the FBI to give final approval of its application for fingerprinting authorization, causing a delay in opening the market. Delaware’s newly-established Marijuana Enforcement Unit within the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement is conducting background investigations.

Montalvo said conditional licenses will be issued after a successful background review. It was unclear if that meant the FBI background check, the checks through Marijuana Enforcement Unit or both. She said conditional licenses are not yet active.

Meanwhile, lottery winners have shelled out tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars or more to set up operations in anticipation of the recreational pot market going live in April.