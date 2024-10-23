From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Delaware legalized marijuana last year, Zoe Patchel began anticipating the day when she and fellow users could walk into their neighborhood weed store and buy some buds or edibles.

That’s because lawmakers authorized 30 retail stores throughout the state — 14 in New Castle County, 10 in Sussex and six in Kent. The state’s 13 existing medical marijuana dispensaries also could be getting retail licenses.

Yet with licenses expected to be issued later this year, and stores most likely to open in spring 2025, the available spots where shoppers will be able to buy their legal stash keep dwindling.

Several Delaware towns and cities have taken advantage of a provision in the law that created the legal market by banning retail stores, along with growing, manufacturing and testing sites.

In southernmost Sussex County, retail bans have been enacted inland in towns such as Seaford, Dagsboro, Millsboro and Bridgeville, as well as the bustling beach-area towns of Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes, Fenwick Island, Ocean View, Bethany, South Bethany and Milton.

A total ban has also passed in Middletown, the state’s fourth-largest municipality. Newark, the third-largest city and home of the University of Delaware, has exempted its Main Street shopping district. Dover, the second largest city, is also contemplating restrictions on cannabis stores.

In Wilmington, the state’s largest city, the planning commission has proposed a 300-foot buffer from residentially-zoned areas, three times higher than the 100-foot buffer sought last month by Mayor Mike Purzycki’s administration.

That buffer would effectively limit cannabis stores to downtown and only a few other areas in the city of 72,000. The Christina riverfront area is also open, but only with special permission from the city’s zoning board.

Sussex County has taken an even more draconian approach for its roughly 900 square miles of land that isn’t within its 25 municipalities, according to Patchell, who heads the nonprofit Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network.

Sussex County Council took advantage of another provision in the law that allows counties to regulate the “time, place, manner, and number” of marijuana businesses.

The Sussex solution: restrict retail stores to the C3 zoning district reserved for heavy commercial uses, as long as the site wasn’t within 3 miles of any municipality, church, school or substance abuse treatment center.

The effect, says Patchell, is a “complete ban on the retail sale of adult-use cannabis in Sussex County.’’