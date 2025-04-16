Immigration and age driven growth

Some of the data revealed was surprising for Quaranta. One of the most eye-opening findings involved Delaware’s foreign-born population and its growing role in the state’s economy.

“We did not know that one out of 10 Delawareans was born in a foreign country and one out of seven in the workforce was born someplace other than the United States,” he said. “That was interesting … and [we] actually shared that with the governor and he was a little surprised about that too.”

That level of immigration-driven workforce growth represents a significant shift in Delaware’s demographics. From 2010 to 2023, the state’s foreign-born population grew by 44%, according to the report. Meanwhile, the state has also experienced a dramatic 92% increase in residents over the age of 65 since 2006 – a trend that is poised to alter consumer behavior and reshape long-term planning for employers.

“We are watching the largest generation in the history of the planet hit retirement,” he said. “These are the people who have been the drivers of the consumer market for the last 50, 60, 70 years.”

As that generation ages, their spending habits change, and so will the economy.

“They’re not out in the market buying business suits. They’re not buying things for their kids,” he noted. “They’re not running over to a home improvement store every weekend to repair something in the house, you know, remodel the room. [They’re] pretty much kind of finished with a lot of that.”

He added that not only will spending in certain areas decrease, but retirees are also changing how capital flows through the economy.

“Consumer spending will inevitably shrink,” he said. “Capital markets won’t be available because people who are in retirement will retreat from owning stocks and bonds and go into things that are more conservative and stable because they want their money to last and not be in a volatile set of circumstances.”

“As they hit retirement, they tend to get more conservative. Look at what the markets were like the last couple of weeks. And they move into more conservative things like cash, treasury bills … because they don’t want their 401(k) to turn into a 201(k),” he added.

Declining labor supply

According to the study, the state’s labor force participation rate dropped from 62% in 2019 to 59% in 2024, the lowest rate compared to Delaware’s neighboring states. As more older adults exit the workforce and fewer children are being born, Delaware faces the dual challenge of declining labor supply and rising demand for services like health care.

“We’re going to enter times where we have fewer and fewer kids entering schools and more people using more healthcare than ever before,” Quaranta said. “It’s a fact that more people use healthcare in their sixth, seventh and eighth decades of life than they do when they’re in their 20s, 30s or 40s.”