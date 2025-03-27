From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Southern Delaware’s Sussex County is at a crossroads. Its population is booming, yet its health care system is struggling to keep pace.

Patients often encounter long wait times, a shortage of primary providers and limited access to specialists. That has made the availability of medical care a growing concern. To address that shortage, there’s a new push to establish a medical school in Sussex County — and the first medical school in the state. The idea has lawmakers, health care leaders and economic developers weighing in on the potential benefits and challenges.

“All Delawareans deserve access to quality care. We believe that’s a basic right. But our state is certainly not without challenges,” said Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association. “We’re the sixth-oldest and eighth-fastest-growing state in the nation. And we know that we utilize more health care services as we age, and this will continue to increase the demand on our health care workforce.”

Chris Weeks, a founding member of the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee, helped lead a $100,000 feasibility study to determine whether a medical school in Sussex County would be possible. He said the findings reaffirmed what many suspected.

“It’s estimated that we need probably about 177 primary care physicians right now. If we added 177 primary care physicians, we would just be meeting the standard of care for the county,” Weeks said. “People are moving here, and so that’s getting more and more. We would need 75 doctors in order to remove the health professional shortage designation.”