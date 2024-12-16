From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This past year, lawmakers in the tri-state area were focused on expanding access to maternal health support, strengthening consumer protections against medical debt, boosting access to mental health in schools and more.

Here are some new health care laws coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware that take effect in 2025.

Pennsylvania

Safe Haven laws

By Jan. 1, urgent care centers and health care providers will be included in the state’s Safe Haven law, which allows people to surrender a newborn child to public safety authorities and health care workers without punishment.

If people feel like they cannot care for a baby or don’t know where to seek help shortly after giving birth, they can leave their child with emergency services experts at police stations, EMS outposts, fire stations and hospitals.

As long as the baby is 28 days old or younger and has been unharmed, the person surrendering the child will not be criminally charged.

Medicaid coverage for doula care

Starting in early 2025, care provided by doulas during pregnancy and in the postpartum period will be covered under Medicaid, a public health insurance program for people with low incomes that is also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania.

The new Medicaid coverage will more broadly apply to doulas who act as non-clinical professionals offering supportive services, guidance and education to mothers and families before, during and after birth.

The coverage expands on a law that took effect earlier in 2024, which first allowed doulas to work with certain organizations that oversee Medicaid services.

Biomarker cancer testing

All health insurance plans regulated by the state, including Medicaid, will be required to cover biomarker testing for cancer as of Jan. 1.

Biomarker testing examines samples of tissue, blood or other bodily fluids for certain genes, proteins and other substances that can give health care providers more detailed information about a patient’s cancer.

Health providers then consider these biomarkers or tumor markers as they make a personalized treatment plan for patients.

While treatment based on biomarker testing could lead to better outcomes, the testing hasn’t always been covered under insurance plans and it can be costly to pay for out of pocket.